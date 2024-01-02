Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students

With the start of the new year, Kenya’s National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has announced the termination of its comprehensive medical insurance program for public secondary school students, known as Edu-Afya. The cessation of this initiative, which has been in operation since May 2018, has stirred concerns among parents, educators, and healthcare providers about the future health and well-being of the students.

End of the Road for Edu-Afya

In a formal notification to healthcare facilities, NHIF stated that as of December 31, 2023, no medical services or claims under the Edu-Afya program would be covered. The program, which was subject to annual review and renewal, levied an annual premium of Sh1,350 per student, offering coverage for a range of medical needs, including chronic conditions.

In 2019, out of the total of 2.7 million students covered, over 600,000 sought medical attention under the program. The cessation of the scheme has now raised questions about the access to medical care for students, particularly those with chronic illnesses.

Concerns and Controversies

The National Parents Association expressed their apprehensions about the discontinuation’s impact on vulnerable students. School principals have also raised issues with the program’s utilization due to bureaucratic hurdles. On the other hand, NHIF argues that the low usage of medical services reflects the actual health needs of the age group covered, which is generally less prone to serious illnesses.

Uncertain Future

With the termination of Edu-Afya, there is now uncertainty about how this change will affect student attendance and learning. There have been numerous calls for the government to reassess or renew the program. However, at present, the future of comprehensive medical coverage for secondary school students in Kenya remains uncertain.