en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali

On a recent night in Nyali, a coastal town in Mombasa County, Kenya, a wave of stern-faced officials descended upon two popular social joints, Hide Out and Escape. These were not ordinary patrons looking to unwind after a long day. Instead, they were officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), armed with a mission to enforce the ban on shisha smoking in the country.

Operation: Shisha Crackdown

In a well-coordinated operation, the officers arrested over 45 individuals caught in the act of indulging in shisha smoking. The haul from the raid was substantial: over 50 shisha pots and more than 10 cartons packed with special shisha flavours. But this operation was just a piece in the grand puzzle. According to NACADA CEO Anthony Amerikwa, there is a robust plan to intensify such raids across the country.

Shisha Ban in Kenya

The Kenyan government instituted a ban on shisha smoking in 2017. The prohibition, unprecedented in its scope, covers the use, import, manufacture, distribution, and promotion of shisha tobacco products. Violators face stiff penalties, including fines starting at Sh50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months. Despite the stringent measures, the allure of shisha smoking has persisted, particularly among the youth, necessitating more rigorous enforcement.

War Against Substance Abuse

The crackdown on shisha smoking is part of a larger, more comprehensive effort by the Kenyan government to combat substance abuse and safeguard public health. The NACADA, under the leadership of CEO Anthony Amerikwa, has been at the forefront of this battle. The crackdown on shisha dens began in earnest in December 2023, with a committed stance to eradicate the practice nationwide. It represents a critical front in the war against substance abuse, a fight that is far from over, but one that the Kenyan authorities are determined to win.

0
Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
In the heart of Africa, the Republic of the Congo grapples with a pressing health care challenge. The World Health Organization reveals that this nation needs around 150,000 blood bags annually to meet its health care demands. A significant hurdle in the collection of these vital donations, however, is the widespread societal ignorance and prejudice.
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
25 mins ago
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
UK Adults Opt for Less Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Expands
25 mins ago
UK Adults Opt for Less Alcohol, Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Expands
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
5 mins ago
Ozempic: The Diabetes Drug With a Surprising Side Effect
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
9 mins ago
Oncologist Andre Goy Stresses Lifestyle Changes for Cancer Prevention
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
23 mins ago
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
20 seconds
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer Criticised for Backing Yemen Airstrikes Without Parliamentary Consultation
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
2 mins
Conservative Party Facing 'Stunningly Awful' Poll Results: A Call for Strategy Rethink
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
2 mins
Prejudice Impedes Blood Donation in the Republic of the Congo
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower's Olympic Ambition Against All Odds
2 mins
Retaj al-Sayeh: A Libyan Discus Thrower's Olympic Ambition Against All Odds
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
2 mins
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
Stormers Rugby: Coach Calls for More 'Killer Instinct' Despite Recent Victory
3 mins
Stormers Rugby: Coach Calls for More 'Killer Instinct' Despite Recent Victory
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Challenge: Steering the Conservatives Through Crisis
3 mins
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Challenge: Steering the Conservatives Through Crisis
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
4 mins
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch
4 mins
Trump Highlights Diplomacy with North Korea Amid Recent Missile Launch
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
23 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app