Kenya Intensifies Crackdown on Shisha Smoking: Over 45 Arrested in Nyali

On a recent night in Nyali, a coastal town in Mombasa County, Kenya, a wave of stern-faced officials descended upon two popular social joints, Hide Out and Escape. These were not ordinary patrons looking to unwind after a long day. Instead, they were officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), armed with a mission to enforce the ban on shisha smoking in the country.

Operation: Shisha Crackdown

In a well-coordinated operation, the officers arrested over 45 individuals caught in the act of indulging in shisha smoking. The haul from the raid was substantial: over 50 shisha pots and more than 10 cartons packed with special shisha flavours. But this operation was just a piece in the grand puzzle. According to NACADA CEO Anthony Amerikwa, there is a robust plan to intensify such raids across the country.

Shisha Ban in Kenya

The Kenyan government instituted a ban on shisha smoking in 2017. The prohibition, unprecedented in its scope, covers the use, import, manufacture, distribution, and promotion of shisha tobacco products. Violators face stiff penalties, including fines starting at Sh50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months. Despite the stringent measures, the allure of shisha smoking has persisted, particularly among the youth, necessitating more rigorous enforcement.

War Against Substance Abuse

The crackdown on shisha smoking is part of a larger, more comprehensive effort by the Kenyan government to combat substance abuse and safeguard public health. The NACADA, under the leadership of CEO Anthony Amerikwa, has been at the forefront of this battle. The crackdown on shisha dens began in earnest in December 2023, with a committed stance to eradicate the practice nationwide. It represents a critical front in the war against substance abuse, a fight that is far from over, but one that the Kenyan authorities are determined to win.