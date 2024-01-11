Kenya Extends MES Contract, Ensures Continuation of Essential Medical Services

In a critical decision that promises to bring relief to thousands of Kenyan citizens, the country’s Ministry of Health, in conjunction with county governors, has agreed to extend the contract of the Medical Equipment Services (MES) scheme for an additional six months.

The move comes in the wake of a healthcare challenge caused by malfunctioning medical equipment procured under the MES scheme, disrupting vital services such as dialysis.

A Meeting of Minds

The extension of the MES contract was finalized during a meeting at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete. Present were key stakeholders, including Health Cabinet Secretary Wafula Nakhumicha and Council of Governors Chair Anne Waiguru.

The agreement stipulates that both the county governments and the national government will share the operational costs of the medical equipment.

According to the plan, the national government will shoulder the costs from January to March 2024, while the counties will take up the financial responsibility from March to June 2024. This is a significant step towards ensuring the uninterrupted provision of critical medical services to the citizens of Kenya.

A Ray of Hope for Vendors and Suppliers

Furthermore, it was decided during this crucial meeting that new MES contracts will be advertised in the financial year 2024/2025. This decision provides vendors and suppliers with a modicum of relief, despite the lingering uncertainties surrounding the future of the program.