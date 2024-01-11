en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kenya Extends MES Contract, Ensures Continuation of Essential Medical Services

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Kenya Extends MES Contract, Ensures Continuation of Essential Medical Services

In a critical decision that promises to bring relief to thousands of Kenyan citizens, the country’s Ministry of Health, in conjunction with county governors, has agreed to extend the contract of the Medical Equipment Services (MES) scheme for an additional six months.

The move comes in the wake of a healthcare challenge caused by malfunctioning medical equipment procured under the MES scheme, disrupting vital services such as dialysis.

A Meeting of Minds

The extension of the MES contract was finalized during a meeting at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete. Present were key stakeholders, including Health Cabinet Secretary Wafula Nakhumicha and Council of Governors Chair Anne Waiguru.

The agreement stipulates that both the county governments and the national government will share the operational costs of the medical equipment.

According to the plan, the national government will shoulder the costs from January to March 2024, while the counties will take up the financial responsibility from March to June 2024. This is a significant step towards ensuring the uninterrupted provision of critical medical services to the citizens of Kenya.

A Ray of Hope for Vendors and Suppliers

Furthermore, it was decided during this crucial meeting that new MES contracts will be advertised in the financial year 2024/2025. This decision provides vendors and suppliers with a modicum of relief, despite the lingering uncertainties surrounding the future of the program.

0
Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 mins ago
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
A bank employee has been granted a reprieve by the high court following allegations of his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). This incident underscores the importance of unbiased judgment and the value of personal rights within the workplace. It’s a reminder that all employees, regardless of their political affiliations, should be treated fairly
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
38 mins ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
49 mins ago
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
15 mins ago
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
23 mins ago
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
31 mins ago
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
Latest Headlines
World News
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
6 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
8 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
10 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
11 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
12 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
14 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
15 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
21 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
14 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
21 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
23 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
49 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app