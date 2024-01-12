en English
Health

Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter

In a grim development in Kentucky, the state has reported its first two respiratory illness-related deaths of the winter season, both involving children. The victims – one succumbing to COVID-19 and the other to flu, were not vaccinated, raising concerns over the state’s health scenario.

Unvaccinated Children Succumb to COVID-19 and Flu

Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, confirmed these deaths, stating that one child fell victim to COVID-19 and the other to the flu. The fact that neither of the children were immunized against the viruses that caused their illness underscores the critical role of vaccinations in safeguarding individuals from such severe respiratory illnesses.

Elevated Levels of Respiratory Illnesses

Adding to the concern is the fact that respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, the flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), have been elevated above baseline levels for five consecutive weeks. This trend is disturbing, particularly in the context of the two recent deaths, and highlights the urgent need for prevention measures, particularly vaccination.

Urgent Call for Vaccination

In light of these developments, Dr. Stack has made a fervent appeal to the public to get vaccinated. Stressing the significance of immunization, he emphasized that it is the most effective way to protect against such diseases, especially for young children who are vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses. The recent deaths serve as a distressing reminder of the consequences of ignoring such crucial health advisories.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

