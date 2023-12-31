en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kentucky Nurse’s Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:53 pm EST
Kentucky Nurse’s Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

Lucinda ‘Cindy’ Mullins, a 41-year-old nurse from Kentucky, experienced a life-altering ordeal following a severe infection stemming from a kidney stone. The seemingly commonplace medical issue spiraled into a devastating crisis when Mullins developed sepsis, an uncommon outcome in such cases. This perfect storm of events culminated in an emergency admission to U.K. Hospital in Lexington, where she was sedated for several days.

Courage Amidst Tragedy

Upon regaining consciousness, Mullins was met with the shocking revelation that her legs had been amputated from the knees down. Furthermore, she was informed that the amputation of her arms below the elbows was imminent to save her life. Despite the abrupt upheaval in her life and career, Mullins exhibited extraordinary resilience. Instead of succumbing to despair, she expressed gratitude for her life and the continued opportunity to be with her family.

A Flood of Support

News of Mullins’ plight quickly spread, rallying an outpouring of support. A GoFundMe page was set up to assist her and her family during this challenging time. The fundraiser, with a target of $250,000, has garnered nearly $105,000, reflecting the community’s empathy and willingness to stand with the family in their time of need.

Resilience and Hope

Mullins’ response to her predicament is nothing short of inspiring. Her resolve to play the ‘cards’ she has been dealt with positivity and courage is a profound lesson for us all. She hopes that her experience will inspire others to appreciate their lives and families more deeply. As she navigates this new chapter in her life, Mullins continues to smile bravely, embodying an indomitable spirit of resilience and hope.

0
Health United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall

By BNN Correspondents

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes ...
@Australia · 7 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks

By Nimrah Khatoon

Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
17 seconds
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
34 seconds
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
1 min
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
3 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
3 mins
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
3 mins
Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
17 seconds
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app