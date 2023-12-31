Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis

In what could be a pioneering move for addiction treatment, Bryan Hubbard, a Kentucky lawyer, has spotlighted the plight of middle-aged women from low-income backgrounds in the Appalachian mountains. These women, he observed, often spiral into opioid addiction following work injuries and subsequent opioid prescriptions. Hubbard suggests that their suffering is not merely physical but also emotional and spiritual. He posits that a solution may lie in a lesser-known psychedelic: ibogaine.

The Promise and Peril of Ibogaine

Derived from the African iboga plant, ibogaine is notorious for inducing intense and often unpleasant hallucinatory experiences. However, it has also garnered attention for its alleged ability to cure addictions to substances like cocaine and opioids with just a single dose. Despite such promising potential, ibogaine is marred by skepticism due to its side effects and its legal status as a Schedule I drug. The path towards FDA approval for such a controversial substance is long and fraught with challenges.

A Controversial Proposal

Undeterred by these obstacles, Hubbard, who will soon be replaced by former DEA agent Christopher Evans as the executive director of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, has made a bold proposal. He has been advocating for a significant portion – $42 million – of a settlement fund to be diverted towards researching ibogaine’s efficacy in treating opioid-use disorder.

Future of Ibogaine Research in Jeopardy

However, with the impending change in leadership and the skepticism surrounding ibogaine, the future of this initiative hangs in the balance. There are valid concerns about the accessibility and practicality of ibogaine treatments for the general population in Kentucky. Despite these uncertainties, Hubbard remains hopeful that research into ibogaine’s use for opioid-use disorder will continue in other states, broadening our understanding of addiction and the unconventional paths towards its treatment.