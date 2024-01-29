Kentucky Counties Remain Under Boil Water Notice Amid Safety Concerns

Residents in Edmonson, Grayson, and Hart counties connected to the Wax Water Treatment Plant remain under a boil water notice, as the Edmonson County Water District battles to resolve a water safety issue that has emerged. The advisory, which impacts a sizeable stretch of Kentucky, particularly affects those residing from the intersection of Highway 259 and Vanmeter School Road in Grayson County, through to the Peonia and Wax areas.

Widespread Impact

The notice also extends into parts of Hart County, beginning at the boundary with Edmonson County on Gap Hill Road and starting from 569 Cherry Springs Road. Communities such as Cub Run, Big Windy, Kessinger, Priceville, and Raider Hollow find themselves caught in the cautionary advisory's sweep. This unprecedented boil water notice follows testing of the water supply that revealed elevated levels of turbidity, raising concerns over water quality and safety.

Efforts to Resolve

The Edmonson County Water District is actively engaged in resolving the issue and providing updates on water quality and safety. The Water District's commitment to the safety of their customers is reflected in their immediate response to the situation, issuing the boil water notice promptly after the water test results were known. The residents are advised to continue boiling their water until further notice.

Rescinded Water Conservation Advisory

Simultaneously, a breath of relief for the residents of the Wax area came when Grayson County Emergency Management rescinded the water conservation advisory that had previously been issued due to concerns with the water plant. This action was taken on the same day as the boil water notice, indicating that while one issue may be resolved, another remains at hand. Notably, a portion of Kentucky 70 in Edmonson County is set to close starting on Feb. 5, potentially further complicating the situation.