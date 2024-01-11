Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams

In a landmark move, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Kentucky has awarded a total of $4.7 million in grant funding to seven communities, including Fayette County, to initiate community-based crisis response teams. These teams, composed of mental health professionals, are designed to provide immediate and appropriate aid to individuals experiencing mental health emergencies, a pressing issue that has often led to unnecessary incarcerations and inadequate treatment.

Fayette County’s Share and Plan of Action

Fayette County, one of the seven grant recipients, has been allocated $850,000 through this competitive grant process. The funds will be utilized to employ a dedicated mental health professional, who will accompany police officers during crisis calls. Additionally, provisions have been made for overtime compensation for 45 Lexington police officers who have undergone specialized mental health training. The crisis response team, planned to commence operations in the summer, is expected to significantly impact how mental health emergencies are handled.

Lexington’s Contribution and Expected Outcomes

The city of Lexington, which receives approximately 3,000 mental health calls annually, will contribute an additional $85,000 to the program. This initiative is anticipated to reduce the burden on hospital emergency rooms and jails, offering a more suitable and compassionate treatment approach for individuals in crisis. The introduction of a specialized response team is seen as a major advancement in addressing mental health emergencies.

A Broader Move in Kentucky

Several other cities in Kentucky, including Alexandria, Nicholasville, and Frankfort, are following suit, incorporating social workers and community policing advocates into their systems to address mental health and non-emergency calls. This widespread movement across the state signifies a shift in perspectives and a commitment to improving mental health care at a community level, recognizing the importance of specialized and immediate care for those in crisis.