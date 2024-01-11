en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:00 pm EST
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams

In a landmark move, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Kentucky has awarded a total of $4.7 million in grant funding to seven communities, including Fayette County, to initiate community-based crisis response teams. These teams, composed of mental health professionals, are designed to provide immediate and appropriate aid to individuals experiencing mental health emergencies, a pressing issue that has often led to unnecessary incarcerations and inadequate treatment.

Fayette County’s Share and Plan of Action

Fayette County, one of the seven grant recipients, has been allocated $850,000 through this competitive grant process. The funds will be utilized to employ a dedicated mental health professional, who will accompany police officers during crisis calls. Additionally, provisions have been made for overtime compensation for 45 Lexington police officers who have undergone specialized mental health training. The crisis response team, planned to commence operations in the summer, is expected to significantly impact how mental health emergencies are handled.

Lexington’s Contribution and Expected Outcomes

The city of Lexington, which receives approximately 3,000 mental health calls annually, will contribute an additional $85,000 to the program. This initiative is anticipated to reduce the burden on hospital emergency rooms and jails, offering a more suitable and compassionate treatment approach for individuals in crisis. The introduction of a specialized response team is seen as a major advancement in addressing mental health emergencies.

A Broader Move in Kentucky

Several other cities in Kentucky, including Alexandria, Nicholasville, and Frankfort, are following suit, incorporating social workers and community policing advocates into their systems to address mental health and non-emergency calls. This widespread movement across the state signifies a shift in perspectives and a commitment to improving mental health care at a community level, recognizing the importance of specialized and immediate care for those in crisis.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
An Olive Garden employee in South Jersey has been confirmed positive for Hepatitis A, leading to health alerts initiated by the Gloucester County Department of Health. The alerts are specifically directed at patrons who visited the establishment between December 26 and 30, 2023. The county officials have swiftly initiated a response, teaming up with the
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
13 mins ago
Injury and Illness Sideline Key Buffalo Bills Players Ahead of AFC Wild-card Game
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
14 mins ago
Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
5 mins ago
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
10 mins ago
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
12 mins ago
Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
2 mins
Capitol Riot Participant Gilbert Fonticoba Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
4 mins
Health Alert Issued Following Hepatitis A Case at South Jersey Olive Garden
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
5 mins
Fashion Meets Wellness: The Revolution of Acupressure Apple Watch Bands
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
5 mins
UK Government Convenes National Security Meeting; Sunak Discusses Houthi Threat with Egypt's President
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
5 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Labels Nikki Haley a 'Trojan Horse' for Democrats
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
6 mins
FC Cincinnati Bolsters Attack with Corey Baird Signing
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
7 mins
End of a Dynasty: Nick Saban Announces Retirement from Alabama Football
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
9 mins
ECB's Christine Lagarde Warns of Threat from Potential Trump Re-Election
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
10 mins
Ashwagandha Extract Shows Promise in ALS Treatment: A Breakthrough at Université Laval
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app