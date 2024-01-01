en English
Health

Kensington’s Crisis: The Rise of ‘Tranq’ and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Kensington’s Crisis: The Rise of ‘Tranq’ and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters

Kensington, a Philadelphia neighborhood infamous for drug problems, has become the focal point for the use of a potent animal tranquilizer, xylazine, commonly referred to as ‘tranq.’ Amid the escalating crisis, a disturbing trend has surfaced: drug users unable to self-inject due to collapsed veins or lack of confidence are now hiring ‘hitters’—individuals with no medical training—to administer their injections of substances like fentanyl, cocaine, and tranq.

The Deadly Game of ‘Hitters’

The hired hitters often lack medical training and may themselves be under the influence of drugs. This situation poses severe risks, as incorrect injections can result in serious reactions, overdoses, or even death. Despite the evident dangers and the physical harm already visible from numerous injections, many, including 43-year-old Maribel Vazquez, continue to pay for such services.

Rising Overdose Deaths and Wounds

The Philadelphia Department of Health has acknowledged the tranq epidemic, which has led to a leap in overdose deaths and severe wounds that can result in sepsis and amputation. In 2021, Philadelphia reported nearly 1,300 unintentional overdose deaths—a staggering 160% increase from a decade ago—with the highest number concentrated in Kensington.

Tranq Infiltration & Silence from Agencies

Over 90% of drug samples tested in the city have been found to contain xylazine. Meanwhile, agencies like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) have remained silent on the issue, raising questions about the level of attention and action the crisis is receiving at a national level.

Health
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

