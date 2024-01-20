Kempsey Couple Expecting Two Sets of Identical Twins: One in 70 Million Chance

In an extraordinary revelation that has left a young couple from Kempsey, Ebony Apps and Jayden, astounded, they are expecting not just one but two sets of identical twins. The 23-year-old Ebony and her 21-year-old husband had previously faced the heartache of two miscarriages before this remarkable news.

Expecting Quadruplets: A One in 70 Million Chance

Initially, they were expecting a single set of twins. However, on October 26th, during a routine ultrasound, they discovered they were actually expecting quadruplets, with both sets being identical twins. This rare medical occurrence is so uncommon that it is estimated to have a probability of one in 70 million.

Preparations for a Larger Family

After the initial shock, the couple is now making practical preparations for their quadruplets, who are due in June. They are moving into a larger house and purchasing a bigger car to accommodate their soon-to-be larger family. Ebony is feeling good overall but remains nervous about the birth, which will be via a scheduled C-section in April.

Eager Anticipation

As they adjust to the reality of their extraordinary pregnancy, they are eagerly anticipating a gender reveal in the coming weeks. Despite the rarity and the challenge that comes with this extraordinary event, Ebony and Jayden are bracing themselves for the joyous responsibility of parenting quadruplets.