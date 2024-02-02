Kelvyn Boy Quits Smoking: A Stand Against Drug Abuse in the Entertainment Industry

On January 30th, Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy, took to Twitter to announce a significant personal decision: he has quit smoking. Known for his spirited melodies, the artist used his platform to challenge stereotypes about smokers and emphasize the importance of steering clear of drugs.

A Stance Against Substance Abuse

With an influential voice in the entertainment industry, Kelvyn Boy's announcement was more than a revelation of personal choice—it was a call to his fans and fellow artists to reconsider their relationship with substances. Contrary to popular belief, he stated that smokers are not necessarily dirty or rowdy. He mentioned knowing wealthy and tidy individuals who smoke, underlining that addiction knows no social or economic bounds.

Reflecting on Personal Choices

Despite acknowledging the prevalence of smoking among artists, including some of his favorites, Kelvyn Boy made it clear that he has made a conscious decision to stop. 'But I’ve quit. Don’t do drugs guys,' he declared on Twitter. This statement reflects a significant change in his stance as he had defended his smoking habit in a 2022 interview, claiming it was part of his lifestyle and career.

The artist's announcement was met with a wave of supportive responses from his fans. Yet, it also sparked controversy, with some encouraging him to focus on his career while others highlighted the addictive nature of smoking. Kelvyn Boy's decision and his public stance against drug abuse have ignited a broader conversation about the role of substances in the entertainment industry.