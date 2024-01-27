Kelly Rutherford: Age-Defying Beauty Through a Peaceful Lifestyle

At 55, Kelly Rutherford, renowned for her portrayal of Lily van der Woodsen in the beloved series 'Gossip Girl,' exudes a youthful radiance that she attributes to a peaceful lifestyle and a balanced approach to life, rather than mere genetics. She maintains a relaxed attitude towards aging, believes in moderation in life's pleasures, and does not adhere strictly to dietary restrictions, allowing for occasional indulgences.

A Moderate Approach to Life

Rutherford's moderate lifestyle includes an approach to diet that is devoid of strict restrictions. She allows herself simple pleasures like a fresh croissant or a cup of well-brewed coffee. This relaxed attitude goes beyond diet, permeating her general approach to life, and, as she believes, contributes to her age-defying appearance.

Visualizing Wellness

One of the key aspects of Rutherford's approach to maintaining youthfulness is a mental exercise. She believes in visualizing oneself in a state of desired well-being and appearance, which she asserts plays a crucial role in projecting a positive image out to the world. This philosophy aligns with her approach to aging, where stress and pressure are sidestepped in favor of acceptance and peace.

Expressing Through Fashion

With over one million followers on Instagram, Rutherford, also known for her role in 'Melrose Place,' uses the social media platform as a canvas to express her love for fashion. She sees fashion as a transformative tool capable of altering moods and identities. Her Instagram feed is a testament to this, filled with mirror selfies, style finds, and promotion of emerging brands. Her Instagram adventures have garnered attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, earning her a feature in British Vogue.