Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health

In an intimate conversation with People, Kelly Clarkson shared the transformative journey that her life has taken after moving to New York City, and how this change has had a profound impact on her mental health. The singer-songwriter, who has been candid about her struggles with depression following her divorce in 2020, revealed that the change of location has brought a much-welcomed shift in her lifestyle and emotional wellbeing.

A New City, A New Perspective

Clarkson confessed that her time in Los Angeles left her feeling unhappy and in need of a new environment. Her decision to relocate to New York City has not only given her a fresh outlook on life, but it has also allowed her to engage in a more active lifestyle with her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander. Whether it’s enjoying a simple walk in the park, savoring ice cream, creating slime, or exploring the city’s museums, these activities have helped to instill a sense of normalcy and joy in their lives.

Embracing Healthy Choices

Alongside this change in scenery, Clarkson has also embraced dietary changes, attributing her recent weight loss to a protein-rich diet and a balanced mix of foods. She emphasized the importance of these healthy choices not only for physical health but also for mental wellbeing.

Channeling Emotions Through Creativity

Despite personal setbacks, Clarkson’s professional life continues to flourish. Her Emmy-winning talk show remains a hit, and her latest album, ‘Chemistry’, has earned a Grammy nomination. She stressed the importance of having creative outlets such as music to process and navigate through emotions. Her work, she revealed, has been instrumental in helping her heal and move forward after her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The Value of Therapy

Clarkson underlined the significance of therapy in her journey, viewing it as an essential tool to navigate life’s challenges. Following her divorce, she has learned the importance of taking control and making decisions that best serve her mental health and overall happiness.