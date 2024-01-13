en English
KCCA Unveils 45 State-of-the-Art Public Toilets in Kampala

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
In a bold stride towards enhancing sanitation, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched 45 state-of-the-art public toilets in Uganda’s bustling capital, Kampala. Made possible through a collaboration with K-LVWATSAN, this initiative marks a significant leap in the city’s quest to improve public hygiene.

Revamping Public Sanitation

Constructed under the umbrella of KCCA’s ambitious Smart City initiative, these modern facilities are designed to relieve the strain on existing amenities. The toilets, which are free of charge, sport a multi-story design. While the lower floors house bathrooms and toilets, the upper floors are earmarked for businesses, creating a unique blend of utility and commerce.

A UGX 200 Million Endeavor

Kicking off with an investment of UGX 200 million, the project’s focus lies primarily on the Central Business District. Its mission is to mitigate sanitation gaps and reduce hygiene-related illnesses, a prevalent issue in urban areas. As part of the initiative, 45 new toilet stances will be strategically located in markets and schools. The plan also includes an upgrade of existing amenities, reflecting KCCA’s comprehensive approach to sanitation.

More Than Just Toilets

These new-age facilities promise more than just sanitation. They are designed to incorporate leisure elements for added convenience and accessibility, transforming the mundane act of using public toilets into an experience. As Kampala moves forward, this project sets a benchmark for other cities to follow in their pursuit of public health.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

