KCCA Unveils 45 State-of-the-Art Public Toilets in Kampala

In a bold stride towards enhancing sanitation, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched 45 state-of-the-art public toilets in Uganda’s bustling capital, Kampala. Made possible through a collaboration with K-LVWATSAN, this initiative marks a significant leap in the city’s quest to improve public hygiene.

Revamping Public Sanitation

Constructed under the umbrella of KCCA’s ambitious Smart City initiative, these modern facilities are designed to relieve the strain on existing amenities. The toilets, which are free of charge, sport a multi-story design. While the lower floors house bathrooms and toilets, the upper floors are earmarked for businesses, creating a unique blend of utility and commerce.

A UGX 200 Million Endeavor

Kicking off with an investment of UGX 200 million, the project’s focus lies primarily on the Central Business District. Its mission is to mitigate sanitation gaps and reduce hygiene-related illnesses, a prevalent issue in urban areas. As part of the initiative, 45 new toilet stances will be strategically located in markets and schools. The plan also includes an upgrade of existing amenities, reflecting KCCA’s comprehensive approach to sanitation.

More Than Just Toilets

These new-age facilities promise more than just sanitation. They are designed to incorporate leisure elements for added convenience and accessibility, transforming the mundane act of using public toilets into an experience. As Kampala moves forward, this project sets a benchmark for other cities to follow in their pursuit of public health.