ASTANA — Kazakhstan saw a significant downturn in its disease incidence rates, heralding a new era of health and wellbeing across the nation. This achievement comes on the heels of a pivotal meeting on March 13, 2024, between Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, underscoring the fruits of a robust partnership aimed at enhancing the country's healthcare landscape.

Strides in Health: A Testament to Partnership

With the backing of the World Health Organization (WHO), Kazakhstan has witnessed notable improvements in its healthcare system, particularly in reducing the prevalence of respiratory, circulatory diseases, and mortality rates from malignant neoplasms. This progress is attributed to a steadfast commitment to the principles laid out in the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration, which has also been instrumental in decreasing maternal and infant mortality rates while elevating life expectancy across the country.

Driving Toward Sustainable Healthcare Goals

In their recent meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov and Dr. Kluge delved into the strides made by Kazakhstan in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, especially in ensuring universal health coverage. The discussions also touched on the Biennial Collaborative Agreement for 2024-2025, highlighting Kazakhstan's dedication to fortifying primary healthcare. An intriguing development is the proposed coalition of countries on primary healthcare, an initiative supported by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and endorsed by WHO member states, set to be officially launched at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Looking Ahead: Enhancements and Expansions

The meeting not only celebrated the successes but also charted the course for future enhancements in the healthcare sector. Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the government's plan to expand health service coverage, encompassing healthcare facilities and home care throughout Kazakhstan. WHO's Regional Director Kluge lauded these efforts, acknowledging the substantial progress made towards a more sustainable national healthcare system. The dialogue concluded with a mutual commitment to elevating the quality of medical services, aiming to achieve an unparalleled level of public health in Kazakhstan.

As this partnership between Kazakhstan and the WHO continues to evolve, the focus remains on building a resilient healthcare infrastructure that can withstand future challenges. The collaborative efforts are a beacon of hope for not just the citizens of Kazakhstan but also for the global community, showcasing the power of international cooperation in fostering a healthier world.