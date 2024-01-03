Kava Takes Center Stage in the Rising Non-Alcoholic Beverage Trend

Emerging from the shadows of the beverage industry, non-alcoholic alternatives like kava are gaining prominence. Whitney Marx, the proprietor of the Kava Bar in Midtown Tucson and the Kava Den in Downtown Tucson, has been a staunch advocate of the benefits of kava and kratom. Revered as a social lubricant, kava is lauded for its ability to induce relaxation without the negative side effects typically associated with alcohol consumption, such as hangovers and inebriation.

The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

Marx’s advocacy aligns with an increasing trend towards non-alcoholic alternatives, a shift reflected in a study published by Jama Pediatrics. The study indicates a marked increase in abstinence from alcohol among young adults aged 18 to 22. From 2002 to 2018, the study observed an 8 percent rise in the number of college students who abstain from alcohol, and a 6 percent increase among non-college individuals in the same age bracket.

Benefits of Kava and Market Response

Marx argues that kava offers potential benefits for issues like insomnia and muscle relaxation, adding more weight to its appeal. The growing interest in non-alcoholic options is echoed in the market as well, with Nielsen IQ reporting a 19 percent increase in dollar sales of non-alcoholic products in early January 2022.

Future of Kava in the Beverage Industry

Marx envisions a future where awareness about kava and its benefits is widespread, viewing it as a vehicle to improve people’s lives. As the landscape of the beverage industry continues to evolve, with innovative spirits and cocktails, personalized consumption experiences, and an increasing demand for non-alcoholic alternatives, the potential for kava seems promising. While the journey has only just begun, the rise of non-alcoholic options is set to redefine socializing sans alcohol, with kava leading the charge.