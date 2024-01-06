en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Katsina State Government to Upgrade Orthopaedic Hospital: A Leap towards Comprehensive Healthcare

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Katsina State Government to Upgrade Orthopaedic Hospital: A Leap towards Comprehensive Healthcare

The Katsina State government is set to transform the Gen. Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital into a comprehensive healthcare facility. This development is part of a broader plan to enhance medical services and education in the state, as revealed by Governor Dikko Radda during a recent visit from the management of Al-Qalam University, Katsina.

Boosting Healthcare Services

The upgrade of the orthopaedic hospital is a step towards minimizing the need for residents to seek medical treatment abroad. Governor Radda emphasized that the initiative aims not only to improve healthcare services in the state but also to attract potential investors from foreign countries.

A Teaching Hospital in the Making

Plans are underway for the hospital to evolve into a teaching hospital for Umaru Musa Yar’adua University and other universities in the state. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the advancement of medical education in Katsina State.

University Partnership and Federal Support

During the meeting, Governor Radda urged the management of Al-Qalam University, led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nasir Yahaya-Daura, to seek federal support. This includes applying for Tetfund interventions, for which he promised his administration’s backing. In response, Prof. Yahaya-Daura expressed appreciation for the governor’s pledge and sought assistance for the university’s fencing project, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures.

The planned upgrade of the Gen. Amadi Rimi Orthopaedic Hospital is a symbol of the state government’s commitment to improving the healthcare landscape in Katsina State. It underscores their endeavor to provide comprehensive health services to the public while fostering the growth of medical education.

0
Education Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
16 mins ago
Superior Accreditation Awarded to Seven PTMA Universities in Indonesia
Seven universities affiliated with Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah (PTMA) have been awarded superior accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Higher Education (BAN-PT) in Indonesia. This esteemed recognition is a testament to their commitment to quality education and the production of competent graduates. Universities Receiving Superior Accreditation The universities that received this prestigious accreditation include the
Superior Accreditation Awarded to Seven PTMA Universities in Indonesia
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
30 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
31 mins ago
Romanian Students Protest for Free School Transport and Minister's Resignation
Education as a Weapon Against Poverty: A Path Forward for Philadelphia
17 mins ago
Education as a Weapon Against Poverty: A Path Forward for Philadelphia
Tanzania Launches an Unprecedented E-Library Project: A Digital Leap in Education
19 mins ago
Tanzania Launches an Unprecedented E-Library Project: A Digital Leap in Education
Putnam City School Bus Collision: No Injuries Reported
28 mins ago
Putnam City School Bus Collision: No Injuries Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
19 seconds
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
23 seconds
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
25 seconds
Rise Mzansi Bolsters Candidate Selection Process with Prominent Figures
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
1 min
UK Political Turmoil: Post Office Scandal, Climate Crisis Resignation, and Election Pledges Under Scrutiny
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
2 mins
Cricket Roundup: Match Outcomes, Upcoming Encounters and Player News
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
3 mins
AB de Villiers Defends Newlands Pitch, Calls for More Test Cricket
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
3 mins
Ukrainian Parliament Committee Supports Dismissal of MP Bezuhla from Security Post
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
4 mins
Brajesh Pathak Celebrates India's Progress at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
4 mins
Phalaphala FM Announces Death of Beloved Sports Presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
23 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app