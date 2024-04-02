Katie Price's Instagram Diet Advert Banned for Irresponsible Low-Calorie Promotion

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has recently taken action against a diet advertorial post by Katie Price on Instagram, associated with The Skinny Food Co, over concerns of promoting an irresponsibly low-calorie diet and not being transparently identified as an advertisement. This decision underscores the regulatory body's commitment to safeguarding consumer health and ensuring clear advertisement labeling.

Advertisment

Irresponsible Calorie Promotion

In a detailed examination, the ASA criticized the advert for offering dietary advice that fell significantly below the recommended daily calorie intake without clear guidance for short-term use or medical consultation. Katie Price's video, which showcased her consuming just 755 calories in a day, sparked concerns over encouraging potentially harmful dietary practices among her vast audience without adequate disclaimers or professional oversight.

Lack of Advertisement Transparency

Advertisment

Further scrutiny by the ASA revealed that the advert failed to make it immediately apparent that it was a sponsored post, primarily due to the insufficient prominence of the '#ad' hashtag. This oversight led to the ASA deeming the post not obviously identifiable as a marketing communication, thus violating the code that mandates clear and upfront advertisement disclosures to maintain consumer trust and transparency in promotional content.

Unauthorized Health Claims

The watchdog also pointed out that the advert made specific health claims regarding weight loss that were not approved on the Great Britain nutrition and health claims register. This breach not only misrepresented the products' verified benefits but also potentially misled consumers about the efficacy and safety of the diet promoted by Katie Price. The ASA's ruling emphasizes the importance of substantiating health-related claims with authorized evidence to prevent misinformation.

The ASA's directive to The Skinny Food Co and Katie Price to rectify these issues and adhere to advertising standards reflects a broader initiative to uphold consumer protection and ethical marketing practices. The ban on the advert serves as a reminder of the critical need for transparency, responsibility, and evidence-based claims in advertising, especially within the health and nutrition sector. As the discourse around diet and weight management continues to evolve, the enforcement of these standards ensures that public health remains a top priority in promotional strategies.