Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery

Former glamour model and mother of five, Katie Price, has once again provoked conversations about her body image with the unveiling of her latest and arguably the largest tattoo yet – a pair of angel wings that covers almost her entire back. This recent addition to the 45-year-old’s extensive collection of tattoos is a testament to her commitment to body art, a passion she has been vocal about over the years.

Price’s Love for Tattoos and Cosmetic Surgery

Price’s new tattoo, done at the 7 Sins Tattoo Studio in Hendon, North London, is the latest in a series of 20 distinctive inkings. These include a diamond on her knee, a stomach-covering unicorn, and eagle wings on her thighs. Beyond her love for tattoos, Price is also known for her extensive cosmetic surgeries. She has spent an estimated £84,000 on breast augmentations alone, undergoing 16 of these procedures and planning for a 17th with even larger implants.

Body Image and Validation

Price’s surgeries and tattoos are partly driven by her struggles with body image and body dysmorphia. She has openly expressed her feeling of unattractiveness and her search for validation. Despite her mother’s concern about her constant body alterations and the criticism from the public, Price maintains her stance that it’s her body and her choice. However, she does admit some regrets over her past decisions. Specifically, she expressed regret over her 2021 Brazilian butt lift, which resulted in the removal of injected fat.

Looking Ahead: Fitness and More Tattoos

Despite the controversies surrounding her, Price is looking ahead. She has set goals for 2024, including a focus on fitness and continuing to expand her tattoo collection. Amidst her body image struggles and the criticism she faces, Price’s determination to live life on her terms remains unwavering.