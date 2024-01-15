Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes

Spring Lakes on the Nottinghamshire border witnessed a surprising scene as a Kate Moss lookalike plunged into its waters for a wild swimming event. The doppelganger, 43-year-old Denise Ohnona, a professional double of the British supermodel, led the event in collaboration with fashion retailer JD Williams and the online sports community, Her Spirit. The event was a part of the nationwide ‘Dare to Be’ wellness campaign, aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles among midlife women.

Denise Ohnona: The Face Behind the Disguise

A mother of two, Denise Ohnona embraced the opportunity to wild swim in a £.47 swimsuit from JD Williams, expressing her hope to make Kate Moss proud, especially considering the supermodel’s love for the activity herself. While some attendees, such as Donna Thompson from Her Spirit, were initially tricked into thinking they had spotted the real Kate Moss, it was soon revealed that Ohnona has been working as a lookalike since the age of 37 after being signed by Lookalikes Talent Agency.

‘Dare to Be’: A Healthier Lifestyle for Midlife Women

The ‘Dare to Be’ campaign emphasizes the importance of physical activity for midlife women’s health, particularly those facing challenges like hormonal imbalance, perimenopause, or post-menopause symptoms. Esme Stone from JD Williams and Mel Berry from Her Spirit both highlighted the campaign’s goals to support wellness events, encourage community participation, and raise funds to help low-income women become more active.

Future Plans for the ‘Dare to Be’ Campaign

JD Williams and Her Spirit are committed to supporting more wellness events in the future to help women approach activities with confidence. Their goal is to raise funds to allow women on a low or no income to become more active, thereby promoting a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle among midlife women across the nation.