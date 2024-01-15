en English
Fashion

Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Kate Moss Lookalike Surprises Swimmers at Spring Lakes

Spring Lakes on the Nottinghamshire border witnessed a surprising scene as a Kate Moss lookalike plunged into its waters for a wild swimming event. The doppelganger, 43-year-old Denise Ohnona, a professional double of the British supermodel, led the event in collaboration with fashion retailer JD Williams and the online sports community, Her Spirit. The event was a part of the nationwide ‘Dare to Be’ wellness campaign, aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles among midlife women.

Denise Ohnona: The Face Behind the Disguise

A mother of two, Denise Ohnona embraced the opportunity to wild swim in a £.47 swimsuit from JD Williams, expressing her hope to make Kate Moss proud, especially considering the supermodel’s love for the activity herself. While some attendees, such as Donna Thompson from Her Spirit, were initially tricked into thinking they had spotted the real Kate Moss, it was soon revealed that Ohnona has been working as a lookalike since the age of 37 after being signed by Lookalikes Talent Agency.

‘Dare to Be’: A Healthier Lifestyle for Midlife Women

The ‘Dare to Be’ campaign emphasizes the importance of physical activity for midlife women’s health, particularly those facing challenges like hormonal imbalance, perimenopause, or post-menopause symptoms. Esme Stone from JD Williams and Mel Berry from Her Spirit both highlighted the campaign’s goals to support wellness events, encourage community participation, and raise funds to help low-income women become more active.

Future Plans for the ‘Dare to Be’ Campaign

JD Williams and Her Spirit are committed to supporting more wellness events in the future to help women approach activities with confidence. Their goal is to raise funds to allow women on a low or no income to become more active, thereby promoting a healthier and more fulfilling lifestyle among midlife women across the nation.

Fashion Health United Kingdom
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

