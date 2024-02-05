Kate Garraway's Emotional Return to Good Morning Britain Post Husband's Death

Good Morning Britain was graced by the emotional return of 58-year-old presenter Kate Garraway on Monday, following the death of her husband, Derek Draper. Draper, a political lobbyist turned psychologist, succumbed to extended illnesses on January 3, after battling a COVID-19 infection in 2020 and suffering a cardiac arrest in December 2023.

Bravery in the Face of Loss

In her candid interview with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, Garraway recounted her family’s heartbreaking journey and the poignant moments leading up to Draper's passing. Displaying remarkable courage, her daughter, Darcey, reassured her grandfather, telling him it was okay to let go if he needed to. This brave utterance of acceptance, encapsulating the family's struggle, resonated deeply with viewers.

Bonding in Final Moments

Garraway recalled the intimate moments spent with her father, holding his hand and simply being present. She acknowledged the privilege of being able to say a proper goodbye, an opportunity not everyone gets. Garraway further shared the emotional moment when Darcey asked to be a pallbearer at her father's funeral, demonstrating maturity beyond her years.

Embracing Support and Moving Forward

During the interview, Garraway expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from colleagues, viewers, and even high-profile figures like David and Victoria Beckham, and the Royal Family. She announced her return to hosting Good Morning Britain on Thursday, determined to pick herself up and move forward, stating, "It's what Derek would want."

Garraway's plight with Draper's illness and her subsequent advocacy for carers have raised awareness about the condition and the crucial role of carers in society. She affirmed that supporting carers would be her lifelong cause, a mission fuelled by her personal journey.