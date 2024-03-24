Kate Garraway Faces £800K Debt After Husband Derek Draper’s Battle with Covid-19

Kate Garraway, the well-known Good Morning Britain presenter, is grappling with a potential £800,000 debt incurred from the care of her late husband, Derek Draper, who succumbed to Covid-19 in January at the age of 56. In a candid interview, Garraway revealed the financial strain she's under, highlighting the shortcomings of the care system and her constant state of 'survival mode' since her husband's passing. Draper's final days and his personal battle with the virus are set to be shared in an emotional ITV documentary, aimed at shedding light on the struggles faced by those with long-term illnesses and their families.