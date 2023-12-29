en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Karnataka’s Multi-pronged Approach to Tracking Covid-19 and the JN.1 Variant

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:32 am EST
Karnataka’s Multi-pronged Approach to Tracking Covid-19 and the JN.1 Variant

On the frontlines in the battle against Covid-19, Karnataka is leveraging a combination of wastewater surveillance, clinical monitoring, and genomic surveillance to track the virus, particularly the JN.1 variant. Dr. Vishal Rao, a key member of the Covid Genomic Surveillance Committee, emphasizes the importance of this multi-pronged approach, which echoes India’s broader commitment to pandemic preparedness and the One Health approach.

Monitoring the Evolution of Covid-19

Recent data indicates that India has reported 109 cases of the JN.1 variant, with Karnataka housing 464 active Covid-19 cases and reporting 10 fatalities since mid-December. These statistics underscore the need for ongoing vigilance, particularly as the world contends with the potential emergence of variants equal in virulence to the Delta variant. Dr. Rao highlights the significance of understanding that the virus is now endemic, necessitating a shift in how we live with Covid-19 and its evolving strains.

(Read Also: Grim Discovery in Karnataka: Skeletal Remains of Reclusive Family Found)

Adapting Vaccines to Current Strains

Dr. Rao notes that while the original vaccines in India were based on the D614G strain from 2020, the virus has since significantly evolved. Many countries are now updating vaccines to match current strains. However, he advises that there’s no immediate need for panic about vaccine top-ups, as current vaccines still offer protection against severe disease and death. This perspective is supported by global data, and reinforces the importance of continued public health measures.

(Read Also: Karnataka High Court Dismisses Accused’s Petition in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case)

Controlling the Spread

Even as the conversation around new vaccine iterations continues, Dr. Rao advocates for continued reliance on proven public health measures to manage the spread of Covid-19. These include improved indoor ventilation, prompt detection of symptoms, and robust genomic surveillance. As the winter and festive seasons bring increased socialization and the co-circulation of other respiratory viruses, these measures remain our first line of defense against a potential spike in Covid-19 cases.

Karnataka’s recent reporting of 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, along with other states detecting the presence of this sub-variant, underscores the need for caution. However, it’s equally important not to panic. With ongoing surveillance, monitoring, and public health measures, India – and the world – can continue to navigate the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
@Health · 8 mins
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
heart comment 0
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
2 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
3 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
4 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
5 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
5 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
6 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
7 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app