en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Karnataka’s Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Karnataka’s Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined

Acute diarrheal diseases (ADD) have emerged as a significant health concern in Karnataka, India. The state’s Health Department reported a startling 1,37,662 cases from January 1 to November 17, 2023. This figure surpasses the combined instances of dengue and COVID-19, underscoring the urgency of improved sanitation and access to clean water.

Health Concerns Beyond ADD

Though ADD cases have taken center stage, the state grapples with other health issues as well. The report revealed 9,476 cases of severe acute respiratory infections and 3,580 cases of influenza. Furthermore, an alarming increase in dog bite incidents, with 2,21,251 cases, was noted. Rabies remained relatively contained with only four confirmed cases, but snake bites resulted in 19 deaths.

Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases

Karnataka has also had to contend with zoonotic diseases like leptospirosis and Kyasanur forest disease. Out of 10,590 individuals tested, 1,484 tested positive for leptospirosis. Kyasanur forest disease, on the other hand, saw 19 confirmed cases out of 6,503 tested. Vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya were significant, tallying 15,505 and 1,512 positive cases respectively. Malaria also marked its presence with 249 confirmed cases.

Importance of Vaccinations

The report underscored the importance of vaccinations in tackling health crises. There were 255 cases of diphtheria and 3,902 cases of measles in the state. The high number of ADD cases serves as a wake-up call for civic agencies to prioritize sanitation and not overlook diseases other than COVID-19 in their prevention efforts.

As Karnataka battles these diverse health concerns, it becomes imperative for the state to strengthen its health infrastructure, promote healthier lifestyles, and ensure equitable access to healthcare for all. The state’s fight against these diseases will determine the overall well-being of its citizens and set a precedent for other regions grappling with similar challenges.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, a public health medicine specialist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, has highlighted the dangers associated with the unregulated procurement of dietary supplements online. Illustrating the current scenario, she pointed to the growing trend in Malaysia, where the ease of online shopping has led to a surge in the availability and
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
7 mins ago
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
7 mins ago
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
4 mins ago
New Year's Savings on Theragun Devices: Up to $250 Off
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
6 mins ago
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
7 mins ago
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Latest Headlines
World News
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
1 min
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
1 min
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
Dissatisfaction and Disillusionment: Namma Whitefield RWA Federation Boycotts Jana Samparka Sabha
1 min
Dissatisfaction and Disillusionment: Namma Whitefield RWA Federation Boycotts Jana Samparka Sabha
Rapid City Welcomes 2024 with a Boost in Events and Economic Surge
1 min
Rapid City Welcomes 2024 with a Boost in Events and Economic Surge
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain
2 mins
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain
2024 Legislative Session: Key Lawmakers to Watch Amid High Expectations
2 mins
2024 Legislative Session: Key Lawmakers to Watch Amid High Expectations
Iowa's State Budget Hearing: Advocates Push for Deepened Tax Cuts
2 mins
Iowa's State Budget Hearing: Advocates Push for Deepened Tax Cuts
Melbourne Demons' Captain Foresees Clayton Oliver's Return Amid Personal Challenges
3 mins
Melbourne Demons' Captain Foresees Clayton Oliver's Return Amid Personal Challenges
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
3 mins
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app