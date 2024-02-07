Karnataka Government Enforces State-Wide Ban on Hookah Products

With immediate effect, the Karnataka state government has put a definitive halt to the sale, consumption, and advertising of hookah products across the state. Triggered by mounting health concerns, and enforced as of Wednesday, this ban was publicly announced via a notification from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A Comprehensive Ban

The ban, all-encompassing in its scope, extends to all types of hookah products, both tobacco and nicotine-infused. It prohibits not just the sale, service, and promotion of these products, but also their collection in public places. The ban bears additional weight for children and students, with the sale of these products to this demographic now being an offense.

Enforced under a variety of laws and regulations relating to tobacco control, child protection, food safety, and quality standards, the ban is a significant move by the government in its ongoing battle to safeguard public health.

Health and Fire Safety Concerns

Amid growing concerns over hookah bars turning into hotspots for the transmission of communicable diseases, including herpes, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and Covid-19, due to the shared use of mouthpieces, the government has stepped in. The World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled hookah consumption as extremely harmful to health, linking it to a host of respiratory and fire hazards.

Further, the government has underscored the fire safety risks posed by hookah use in public establishments such as hotels, bars, and restaurants. The consumption of hookah in these venues was deemed to compromise food safety and could have a detrimental effect on the health of the general public.

Proactive Measures

The Department of Health in Karnataka has issued an immediate ban on all hookah products, including flavored and non-flavored hookah, molasses, and shisha. The government has also highlighted the health risks among youth associated with hookah consumption and has enforced a smoking ban in public places as per COTPA 2003. Violation of this ban is subject to penalties and legal action, underlining the government's stern stance on this matter.