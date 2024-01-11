Karnataka Government Cracks Down on Illegal Prenatal Gender Determination

In a resolute stance against illegal prenatal gender determination, the Karnataka state government in India has closed 34 scanning centers. The decisive action follows extensive raids conducted by Health Department officials across the state, who were mandated to meticulously inspect all scanning centers and clinics for compliance with existing laws.

Unearthed Misdeeds

The Health Department’s comprehensive report, submitted to the state government post investigations at over 5,000 facilities, unveiled significant violations. Beyond the closure of 34 centers, the department issued notices to 429 facilities for various discrepancies. Notably, the Bengaluru Rural district witnessed the highest number of shutdowns.

Unqualified Practitioners Uncovered

The raids led to the discovery of 156 individuals who were practicing medicine without the necessary qualifications, predominantly in the state’s rural regions. Legal proceedings have been initiated against these individuals, marking a significant step towards eradicating unregulated medical practices.

A Foeticide Racket Spurring Action

The state government’s intensified investigations into these illegal activities were triggered by an incident in Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru. In what was a routine vehicle check, local police unearthed a female foeticide racket. The investigation revealed that pregnant women were being transported to Mandya for gender determination and subsequently to Mysuru for unlawful abortions.

In response to the shocking discovery, the state government engaged the Criminal Investigation Department to delve deeper into the matter. This resulted in the arrest of three doctors and over ten individuals linked to the racket, further highlighting the widespread issue of illegal prenatal gender determination and associated malpractices.