en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge

In response to the rise of a new COVID variant named JN.1, the Chief Minister of Karnataka reassures the public, urging them not to succumb to panic. The JN.1 variant, a lineage of the Omicron variant of COVID, has become the dominant variant in the US and is currently present in approximately 41 countries. In the past two weeks, the proportion of JN.1 viruses has sharply increased, jumping from 15-29 per cent to 39-50 per cent.

COVID-19 Status In India

India has registered 692 fresh cases of COVID in the last 24 hours, including 157 cases of the JN.1 variant. The country has logged 797 new cases of COVID-19 on December 29, the highest figure since May. The daily number of cases had dropped to double digits until December 5, but the numbers have surged again due to the emergence of the new variant and the onset of cold weather conditions. Several states, including Delhi, have reported an uptick in the number of COVID cases over recent weeks. Delhi, in particular, has reported two new cases of the virus, and the reports of the infected patients have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they are instances of the JN.1 sub-variant.

Preparedness and Measures Taken

Hospitals in Delhi have set aside beds for COVID-19 patients and have made other arrangements, such as oxygen and testing provisions. The Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, paid a visit to a hospital to evaluate the preparedness for COVID-19 and issued directives to maintain readiness in all Delhi government hospitals. The hospital has reserved 20 beds for COVID-19 patients, and separate help desks have been established for COVID-19 patients along with a dedicated testing centre in the hospital. Other states like Maharashtra have formed a task force amidst the rise in COVID infections and JN.1 sub-variant cases, while Rajasthan reported four new cases of the JN.1 sub-variant.

Government Response and Future Roadmap

The Karnataka government has declared a mandatory 7-day home isolation for positive cases. The state’s Chief Minister has instructed authorities to adopt measures such as testing symptomatic contacts of positive cases, use of Tele ICU, and conducting audits of deaths due to the infection. The state government has intensified testing across the state and advised all public hospitals in districts to establish dedicated COVID-19 isolation wards. The World Health Organization has designated the SARS-CoV-2 subvariant JN.1 as a distinct variant of interest due to its rapid proliferation. India has reported a total of 157 cases of JN.1 since November 2023.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment

By Justice Nwafor

Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Scholars Mews Care Home Under Special Measures Following Damning CQC Inspection

By Nimrah Khatoon

India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Hospitals Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Resurgence ...
@Health · 9 mins
U.S. Hospitals Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Resurgence ...
heart comment 0
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher’s Health Remains a Profound Mystery

By Salman Khan

A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video

By Geeta Pillai

Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections

By Rafia Tasleem

The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter’s Seizure

By Waqas Arain

Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Latest Headlines
World News
Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment
24 seconds
Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy
27 seconds
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations
58 seconds
CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Hanumangarhi Temple Amidst Tight Security Preparations
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking
1 min
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Advocates for National Unity and Forward-Thinking
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win
1 min
Australia Triumphs Over Pakistan in Second Test Match, Clinching Series Win
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis
3 mins
Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis
A Tapestry of Emotions in the Sports World: From Loss to Tense Competitions
4 mins
A Tapestry of Emotions in the Sports World: From Loss to Tense Competitions
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
4 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Citing Capitol Assault
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
5 mins
Street-Legal Race Engine Vehicle: An Unprecedented Mix of Power and Convenience
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
24 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
40 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app