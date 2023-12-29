Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge

In response to the rise of a new COVID variant named JN.1, the Chief Minister of Karnataka reassures the public, urging them not to succumb to panic. The JN.1 variant, a lineage of the Omicron variant of COVID, has become the dominant variant in the US and is currently present in approximately 41 countries. In the past two weeks, the proportion of JN.1 viruses has sharply increased, jumping from 15-29 per cent to 39-50 per cent.

COVID-19 Status In India

India has registered 692 fresh cases of COVID in the last 24 hours, including 157 cases of the JN.1 variant. The country has logged 797 new cases of COVID-19 on December 29, the highest figure since May. The daily number of cases had dropped to double digits until December 5, but the numbers have surged again due to the emergence of the new variant and the onset of cold weather conditions. Several states, including Delhi, have reported an uptick in the number of COVID cases over recent weeks. Delhi, in particular, has reported two new cases of the virus, and the reports of the infected patients have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they are instances of the JN.1 sub-variant.

Preparedness and Measures Taken

Hospitals in Delhi have set aside beds for COVID-19 patients and have made other arrangements, such as oxygen and testing provisions. The Health Minister of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, paid a visit to a hospital to evaluate the preparedness for COVID-19 and issued directives to maintain readiness in all Delhi government hospitals. The hospital has reserved 20 beds for COVID-19 patients, and separate help desks have been established for COVID-19 patients along with a dedicated testing centre in the hospital. Other states like Maharashtra have formed a task force amidst the rise in COVID infections and JN.1 sub-variant cases, while Rajasthan reported four new cases of the JN.1 sub-variant.

Government Response and Future Roadmap

The Karnataka government has declared a mandatory 7-day home isolation for positive cases. The state’s Chief Minister has instructed authorities to adopt measures such as testing symptomatic contacts of positive cases, use of Tele ICU, and conducting audits of deaths due to the infection. The state government has intensified testing across the state and advised all public hospitals in districts to establish dedicated COVID-19 isolation wards. The World Health Organization has designated the SARS-CoV-2 subvariant JN.1 as a distinct variant of interest due to its rapid proliferation. India has reported a total of 157 cases of JN.1 since November 2023.