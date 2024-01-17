Kanye West's Titanium Teeth and Tumultuous Times

Rapper Kanye West, 46, has undergone a radical dental transformation, opting to have all his teeth removed and replaced with tailor-made titanium dentures. The procedure was performed by renowned dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly and Master Dental Technician Naoki Hayashi in Beverly Hills. West's new titanium smile, a striking homage to the James Bond villain Jaws, is reportedly more costly than diamonds, amounting to an estimated $850,000.

Advertisment

West's Dental Journey

In 2010, West had announced on the Ellen DeGeneres show that he replaced his bottom row of teeth with diamond and gold implants. The claim was met with skepticism at the time. However, with the revelation of his recent dental shift, the skepticism may be replaced with marvel or disbelief.

Controversies and Financial Challenges

Advertisment

Beyond his dental news, West's life has been a whirlwind of controversies and financial hurdles. In October 2022, he was dropped by major brands including Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga following anti-Semitic rants. West's financial woes do not end there. It has been disclosed that he owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes, and his clothing firm Yeezy Apparel, LLC is currently facing four active tax liens.

Financial Pressures and Property Sale

The pressure seems to mount as West reportedly plans to sell a Malibu oceanfront property he purchased for $57 million at a $4 million loss. Whether this is an act of desperation or a strategic move remains to be seen. The rapper, who once claimed that a 2002 car accident left him with 'signs of autism,' appears to be navigating a tumultuous period, both personally and professionally.