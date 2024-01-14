Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak

In an unexpected turn of events, the administration of Kanes Hill Primary School, situated in Thornhill, has decided to temporarily suspend academic activities for the day of Monday, January 15, due to a gas leak on the school premises. The school administration and emergency service workers were quick to respond, ensuring the immediate cut-off of the gas supply to mitigate any potential hazards.

Swift Action by Emergency Services

The issue was identified promptly, and emergency gas services were called to the scene. The professionals ensured the safety of the school environment by shutting off the gas supply, thus eliminating any immediate danger. However, the subsequent lack of hot water and heating facilities led the school authorities to make a decision in favor of the students and staff’s safety and comfort.

School Closure: A Precautionary Measure

Given the circumstances, the administration deemed it necessary to suspend school activities for a day. They expressed regret at the inconvenience caused by the closure but emphasized that the decision was taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the children and staff. The lack of essential facilities like heating, especially during winter, could lead to discomfort and health issues, and the administration chose to err on the side of caution.

Communication Channels Remain Open

While the school remains closed, the communication channels are wide open. The school has taken the responsibility to keep the parents informed about the situation and updates on the school’s status through their social media channels and email. The school administration has expressed hope to resume operations by Tuesday, January 16, assuring parents that the health and safety of the school community remain their highest priority.