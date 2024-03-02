Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS) has been celebrated for its outstanding contribution to dental care and social service, securing the Dr. Kedar N. Rustagi Award from the International College of Dentists (ICD). This accolade is in recognition of KIDS' exemplary efforts in promoting oral health and offering dental services to the underprivileged. The ceremony took place at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone for the institution and its team.

Advertisment

Unwavering Commitment to Community Service

KIDS has distinguished itself through its dedication to improving oral health care among rural and marginalized communities. By organizing free dental camps and engaging in various outreach activities, the institute has demonstrated a profound commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian service. This award reflects the collective efforts of the KIDS team in making dental care accessible to those in need, emphasizing the importance of good oral health in overall well-being.

Leadership and Vision

Advertisment

At the helm of these initiatives is Dr. Jugajyoti Pathi, Director (Administration) at KIDS, whose leadership and compassion have been pivotal in advancing the institute's mission. Dr. Pathi's dedication to serving disadvantaged communities and advocating for oral health awareness has been instrumental in earning KIDS the Dr. Kedar N. Rustagi Award. His vision for a healthier society, where dental care is a right, not a privilege, has inspired many within and beyond the dental fraternity.

Continuing the Legacy of Excellence

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed his pride and gratitude towards the achievements of Dr. Pathi and the KIDS team. The recognition from the ICD not only honors their past accomplishments but also sets a benchmark for future endeavors in community service and healthcare. As KIDS continues to lead by example, its impact on oral health promotion and social welfare is expected to grow, furthering the legacy of its compassionate and inclusive approach to dental education and service.

The Dr. Kedar N. Rustagi Award serves as a testament to the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the Kalinga Institute of Dental Sciences and its remarkable contribution to society. As KIDS forges ahead, its journey remains a beacon of hope and inspiration for others to follow, proving that healthcare can transcend boundaries and truly make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged.