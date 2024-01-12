Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break

In the wake of a water main rupture, the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has raised an alarm for its citizens, issuing a boil water advisory. This advisory, a precautionary measure, instructs inhabitants of Miles Avenue, located in the Milwood neighborhood, to boil their water before consumption or cooking.

Water Main Break Triggers Advisory

The advisory stems from a water main break that caused a temporary loss in water pressure. In situations like these, contaminants may potentially infiltrate the water supply. As a safety measure, residents are advised to boil water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or culinary purposes.

Area of Impact

The affected area is delineated as both sides of Miles Avenue, stretching between Moreland Street and Pennway Street. Conveniently situated north of Interstate 94, and to the east of Portage Street, the area is now under strict vigilance. The use of water for external purposes such as bathing, handwashing, and cleaning does not necessitate boiling, providing some relief to the residents.

Current Status and Expectations

At present, there are no test results indicating bacterial contamination in the water supply at the site of the break. The Department of Public Services is actively engaged in repairing the break. The advisory is projected to be rescinded within a 72-hour period, following the completion of the repair and subsequent verification of water safety. Until then, residents are urged to adhere to the advisory and prioritize their health safety.