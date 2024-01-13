en English
Health

Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx

In an unprecedented convergence of respiratory diseases, Kaiser Roseville Medical Center is witnessing a sharp rise in patients suffering from flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19. This influx is leading to a crowded emergency department, causing the hospital to offer patients an option to seek treatment elsewhere.

Addressing Public Concerns

An inquiry from a viewer to CBS13 about the reason for being offered treatment at alternative locations led to an investigation into the hospital’s protocol during such high-capacity times. Kaiser Permanente, in response, clarified that patients are not being turned away. Instead, when the emergency department reaches full capacity, they are provided with the choice to access care at other hospitals.

A Strategy to Manage Capacity

Part of the hospital’s approach amidst this health crisis involves checking for available space in other hospitals and presenting patients with the option to receive treatment elsewhere. This strategy aims to ensure that every individual receives the necessary care without overwhelming the hospital’s resources.

Collaboration Among California Hospitals

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UC San Francisco, shed light on the current situation. He remarked on the simultaneous peak of three respiratory illnesses, a significant shift from the previous year’s staggered waves. Dr. Chin-Hong also highlighted that collaboration and resource sharing among California hospitals have become common practice, especially since the onset of the pandemic.

This trend is not restricted to Kaiser Roseville. Other hospitals in the region are also experiencing increased patient numbers due to these respiratory illnesses, indicating a broader challenge faced by the healthcare system in the state.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

