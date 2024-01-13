Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx

In an unprecedented convergence of respiratory diseases, Kaiser Roseville Medical Center is witnessing a sharp rise in patients suffering from flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19. This influx is leading to a crowded emergency department, causing the hospital to offer patients an option to seek treatment elsewhere.

Addressing Public Concerns

An inquiry from a viewer to CBS13 about the reason for being offered treatment at alternative locations led to an investigation into the hospital’s protocol during such high-capacity times. Kaiser Permanente, in response, clarified that patients are not being turned away. Instead, when the emergency department reaches full capacity, they are provided with the choice to access care at other hospitals.

A Strategy to Manage Capacity

Part of the hospital’s approach amidst this health crisis involves checking for available space in other hospitals and presenting patients with the option to receive treatment elsewhere. This strategy aims to ensure that every individual receives the necessary care without overwhelming the hospital’s resources.

Collaboration Among California Hospitals

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UC San Francisco, shed light on the current situation. He remarked on the simultaneous peak of three respiratory illnesses, a significant shift from the previous year’s staggered waves. Dr. Chin-Hong also highlighted that collaboration and resource sharing among California hospitals have become common practice, especially since the onset of the pandemic.

This trend is not restricted to Kaiser Roseville. Other hospitals in the region are also experiencing increased patient numbers due to these respiratory illnesses, indicating a broader challenge faced by the healthcare system in the state.