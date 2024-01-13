KaiNexus CEO Advocates Habit Formation for Healthcare Improvement on Podcast

Gregory H Jacobson, M.D., co-founder and CEO of KaiNexus, recently graced the Lean Blog Interviews Podcast, as he shared key insights on the evolution of the continuous improvement software platform. After a gap of over 11 years, Jacobson returns to the podcast, not just as a guest, but as an active emergency physician still deeply involved in operational excellence within healthcare organizations.

KaiNexus: An Evolution Over a Decade

During the bonus episode, Jacobson charts the journey of KaiNexus since his last appearance on the show. Born out of a real need to drive sustainable improvement and innovation within healthcare systems, the platform has come a long way in supporting the process of continuous improvement and habit formation. Jacobson also provides a sneak-peek into his upcoming keynote speech at the Healthcare Systems Process Improvement Conference, a prestigious event organized by the Society for Health Systems. The conference, a significant platform for professionals to learn and share best practices, focuses on fostering efficiency, patient safety, and quality care in healthcare systems.

The Power of Habit in Healthcare

The episode delves into the essence of habit formation in attaining operational excellence. It underlines the notion that the consistent application of continuous improvement techniques, such as daily huddles and management systems, is pivotal to the success of lean methodologies in healthcare. Drawing parallels from acclaimed works like Charles Duhigg’s ‘The Power of Habit’ and James Clear’s ‘Atomic Habits’, the discussion emphasizes the role of habit science in driving organizational growth.

Continuous Improvement and Digital Rewards

The conversation also highlights how platforms like KaiNexus support the habit formation process by offering features for tracking improvements and engaging the dopaminergic system. The platform, in addition to facilitating improvement tracking, provides digital rewards like high fives or thumbs up, lending an element of gamification to the process. This aspect, according to Jacobson, is a significant contributor to establishing daily management habits and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

In conclusion, the podcast draws attention to the fact that the future of healthcare systems hinges on initiatives that advocate process improvement and the nurturing of beneficial organizational habits. Platforms like KaiNexus are instrumental in this regard, seamlessly integrating continuous improvement into the fabric of healthcare organizations, thereby fueling their growth and evolution.