Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Twins, Concludes Her Journey Of Having More Children

Kailyn Lowry, popularly known for her appearance on the MTV show 'Teen Mom,' has welcomed a pair of twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. The twins, a boy and a girl, were born prematurely at 35 weeks via C-section, marking the sixth and seventh additions to Lowry's growing family. This birth experience was particularly nerve-wracking for Lowry, as it was her first experience with a C-section. She faced intense anxiety during the procedure, struggling with the simultaneous sensations of being operated on and feeling nauseous.

Advertisment

Dealing with the Unexpected

The couple has chosen to keep the names of the twins private for now. However, their birth marks a surprise for Lowry, who initially believed she was having two more boys. The discovery of one of the twins being a girl came as a pleasant surprise. This revelation adds a new dynamic to Lowry's family, which already comprises five boys: Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and 1-year-old Rio, who is also Scott's child.

A Journey Shared

Advertisment

Lowry had first announced her pregnancy with the twins on her podcast 'Barely Famous,' where she lovingly referred to the twins as her 'permanent souvenirs' from a vacation in Thailand. Throughout her pregnancy, Lowry has maintained a delicate balance between keeping her fans updated and preserving her privacy, sharing engaging aspects of her journey while keeping some details to herself.

A Chapter Closes

With the arrival of the twins, Lowry has expressed her intention to end her journey of having more children. She looks forward to getting her tubes tied and focusing on her existing family, which she feels is now complete. Despite the initial fears and surprises, Lowry has embraced her role as a mother of seven with grace and resilience, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in her life.