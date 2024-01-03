en English
Health

Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme

In an attempt to counteract the effects of heroin overdoses, Ireland’s Junior Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is pushing for the expansion of a pilot drug overdose training programme. The programme, currently active in Galway and 15 other counties, is expected to have broader coverage throughout the year.

Expanding the Reach of the Naloxone Programme

The Minister of State, who is also responsible for the National Drugs Strategy, underscored the programme’s significance following recent overdose incidents in Dublin and Cork. The drug Naloxone, which has proven to be a life-saver during overdoses, was distinctly referred to by Naughton.

Last year, nearly 6,500 units of Naloxone were distributed to aid individuals who overdosed on perilous drugs. The Health Service Executive (HSE) and St James’s Hospital initiated a pilot project named ‘Nalox-Home’, which dispensed free Naloxone kits to patients prone to an opioid overdose. Plans are also underway to train frontline Gardaí to carry and administer Naloxone in 2024.

Interactive Initiatives and Overdose Clusters

An interactive piece of art was unveiled last year with the aim of educating the public on recognizing and responding to an opioid overdose. There were several heroin ‘overdose clusters’ in Dublin and Cork, along with the discovery of a trace amount of potent synthetic opioid Nitazene in a brown powder connected to a Dublin overdose. Fortunately, no deaths were reported linked to these overdoses.

A Commitment to Public Health

The proposed expansion is aimed at making the programme more accessible to a larger population, showcasing the government’s dedication to tackling drug-related issues and enhancing public health. By distributing more units of Naloxone and providing additional training, Minister Naughton hopes to prevent further drug overdose incidents and save more lives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

