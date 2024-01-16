Julie Wainwright, Dot-com Veteran and RealReal Founder, Launches Personalized Nutrition Startup Ahara

At the age of 66, Julie Wainwright, the renowned dot-com era figurehead and founder of The RealReal, has embarked on a new venture. Her latest startup, Ahara, aims to revolutionize personalized nutrition. Wainwright, who once held reservations about starting afresh after the collapse of Pets.com, is now embracing the entrepreneurial trials underpinned by her success with The RealReal.

Ahara: Tailored Nutrition for All

Wainwright's newly launched enterprise, Ahara, is a personalized nutrition company with a clear mission: to enhance human health and prevent disease. It is a cause that Wainwright finds personally inspiring, despite the inherent challenges of establishing a startup. Having already raised approximately $10 million for Ahara, she is hopeful about the company's future prospects.

Wainwright's Empowering Message to Female Founders

Wainwright's journey has been marked with both failures and triumphs. From the disappointment of Pets.com to the success of The RealReal, her experiences have shaped her into a resilient entrepreneur. She now encourages other women, especially those feeling exhausted from handling investors and boards, to persist in their entrepreneurial pursuits. Wainwright urges female founders not to let fatigue obstruct their progress and to keep moving forward, regardless of the hurdles they face.

