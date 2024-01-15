en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis

Global investment banking giant JP Morgan has announced its reaffirmation of a positive outlook on pharmaceutical titan AstraZeneca PLC. The bank has maintained an overweight rating for the company, with a price target of 130 per share. This follows a question-and-answer session at the San Francisco healthcare conference, where AstraZeneca’s CFO, Aradhana Sarin, presented an optimistic view of the company’s future.

Ambitious Growth Plan

Sarin revealed AstraZeneca’s ambitious goal of launching 15 new therapies by the end of this decade. This projection, JP Morgan believes, is not yet fully reflected in consensus estimates. The pharmaceutical giant has confirmed that it will maintain the research and development (R&D) to revenue ratio consistent into 2024, which aligns with expectations of another year of double-digit EPS growth.

Sustaining Industry-leading Growth

AstraZeneca’s pipeline is on track to accomplish low-double-digit revenue growth through 2025, with plans for sustained industry-leading growth beyond that year. The company aims to improve its operating margin to mid-30s percent in the medium term. Despite increased phase III trial activity and the advent of new collaborations, R&D expenses are expected to stay in the low 20s percentage range.

Key Developments and Future Plans

Notably, AstraZeneca anticipates FDA acceptance of the Dato-DXd TL01 filing for 2L+ lung cancer by early 2024, with final OS data expected during the review. The acquisition of Icosavax has enhanced AstraZeneca’s vaccine portfolio with its virus-like particle platform and RSV/hMPV vaccine. Furthermore, the company is exploring cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, with significant transactions in 2023 underscoring this interest.

Upcoming data presentations include phase I data for ECC5004 in T2D and obesity, with phase II studies planned for 2024. AstraZeneca also holds high hopes for the Phase III LAURA study for Tagrisso in Stage III Unresectable Lung cancer. The company expects further growth for Enhertu from upcoming clinical readouts. In the latest trading session, AstraZeneca’s stock remained steady at 108.08 per share.

0
Business Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
As the Lunar New Year draws near, the fine wine marketplace Liv-ex has noted an upswing in demand for wines from previous Dragon years in Asia’s secondary market. This trend is influenced by the Chinese zodiac. The forthcoming Year of the Wood Dragon, commencing on 10th February 2024, has kindled interest in vintages from prior
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus
1 min ago
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus
RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector
1 min ago
RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM
50 seconds ago
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM
Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus
58 seconds ago
Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024
59 seconds ago
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Shifting Alliances: Democratic Party Members Defect to New Political Party
11 seconds
Shifting Alliances: Democratic Party Members Defect to New Political Party
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
17 seconds
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
28 seconds
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
36 seconds
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
45 seconds
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
50 seconds
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
51 seconds
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
1 min
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
1 min
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
12 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
35 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app