Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) has launched an illuminating online exhibition, “Take Two and Call Me in the Morning: The Story of Aspirin Revisited,” breathing life into the fascinating history of one of the world’s most ubiquitous drugs. This virtual gallery traces aspirin’s journey from its humble beginnings as a cherished natural remedy, to its evolution into the world’s first modern “superdrug.”

From Willow Bark to Acetylsalicylic Acid

The story of aspirin begins with the willow tree, a natural source of pain relief that has been favored since antiquity. It was the Rev. Edward Stone who, in 1763, first reported to the Royal Society of London his successful treatments of fevers and rheumatic ailments using dried willow bark. This started the transition from a natural remedy to a pharmaceutical staple.

The active component of willow bark, salicin, was later isolated by French chemist Henri Leroux in 1829, marking a significant leap in the scientific understanding of the substance. Further progress was made in the late 19th century when German chemists at Friedr. Bayer & Co. synthesized acetylsalicylic acid, finally giving birth to the aspirin we know today.

Aspirin: A Pillar in Medical History

The online exhibition highlights the drug’s pivotal role during World War I and the influenza pandemic, when aspirin was used extensively to alleviate pain and reduce fevers. It was during these global crises that aspirin truly established itself as a cornerstone of modern medicine.

Aspirin’s Modern Transformation

Aspirin’s journey doesn’t stop there. Over the years, the drug has found new applications in treating blood clots and rheumatoid arthritis. Today, it is a widely used commercial drug, found in virtually every medicine cabinet around the world. The story of aspirin is a testament to humanity’s quest for alleviating pain and improving health.

The online platform provides an in-depth exploration of aspirin’s chemistry and wide-ranging medical applications. Accompanied by historical and contemporary images, the exhibition allows visitors to delve into the comprehensive story of this remarkable drug.