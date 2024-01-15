Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health

In a case that reverberated across the globe for its sheer horror, Josef Fritzl, the Austrian man who held his daughter captive for 24 years, might be on the brink of conditional release. Despite serving a life sentence for his ghastly crimes, Fritzl, now 88, is argued to no longer be a threat to society, according to the latest forensic psychiatric evaluation.

Unfathomable Crimes

Fritzl first made headlines in 2009, when he was convicted for imprisoning and raping his daughter Elisabeth in the basement of their home in Amstetten, Lower Austria. The nightmare began in 1984, when Elisabeth, then 18, was reported missing. Unbeknownst to the world, she was trapped by her own father, enduring years of sexual abuse that resulted in the birth of seven children.

A Potential Release

Today, the frail and confused Fritzl is said to be suffering from dementia. It’s a condition that, according to forensic psychiatric expert Heidi Kastner, makes him no longer a danger to the public. This evaluation has led Fritzl’s lawyer, Astrid Wagner, to seek a conditional discharge for her client, with a potential transfer to a nursing home.

Controversy and a Possible Son

The potential release of Fritzl has sparked controversy, given the gravity of his crimes. However, his age and health conditions have led to considerations for his discharge. In a twist to the tale, there have been claims of an unknown son reaching out to Fritzl. This individual, possibly the result of an affair, is yet to be confirmed through a DNA test.