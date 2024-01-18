Jordan Reiterates Support for Palestinians: Crown Prince Hussein Visits Field Hospital Personnel

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan recently met with the personnel of the Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/76 at the Royal Hashemite Court. The meeting followed the personnel's return from the Gaza Strip after transferring responsibilities to the Gaza/77 Field Hospital. During his visit, Crown Prince Hussein conveyed King Abdullah's greetings and expressed pride in the hospital staff's humanitarian efforts during their mission.

Recognizing the Challenges and Taking a Stand

The Crown Prince acknowledged the challenges faced due to regional aggression and reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people. This gesture comes at a time when the conflict has caused a humanitarian crisis, leading to a staggering death toll in Gaza and severely damaging the healthcare system. Hospitals are overwhelmed and struggling to treat patients, highlighting the critical importance of field hospitals like Gaza/76.

Voices on the Ground

Colonel Thaer Al-Khatib, Commander of the Jordanian Military Field Hospital Gaza/76, reported on the hospital's commendable work and the staff's unremitting efforts in the northern Gaza Strip. The personnel shared that the support and attention from King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein significantly boosted their morale, inspiring them to provide the best medical services to the Palestinians amidst these trying times.

Support from Notable Jordanian Officials

The meeting was also attended by prominent Jordanian officials, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court, the Director-General of Royal Medical Services, and the Director of the Crown Prince's Office. Their presence underscored the importance Jordan places on humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.

In conclusion, Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict is evident. The visit by Crown Prince Hussein and the recognition of the humanitarian efforts by the Jordanian Field Hospital personnel underscores the country's commitment to aiding those in need, regardless of the challenging circumstances.