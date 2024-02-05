Johns Hopkins University Launches Center for Global Women's Health and Gender Equity

In a significant stride toward achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls worldwide, Johns Hopkins University has inaugurated the Center for Global Women's Health and Gender Equity. The center will be spearheaded by Michele Decker, the Bloomberg Professor of American Health at the university. It is set to tackle critical issues such as gender-based violence, economic and social empowerment, and the creation of equitable health systems.

A Global Hub for Advancing Gender Equity

Operating under the guiding principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, the center aspires to reach gender equality and empower all women and girls by 2030. It plans to exploit the robust research and training resources of Johns Hopkins University to conduct applied research and offer training and mentoring programs for students and global professionals.

The center is envisioned as a global nexus, bringing together practitioners, leaders, and advocates from all corners of the world. Its aim is to stimulate progress in gender equity through shared knowledge, experiences, and strategies.

Empowering Future Leaders in Gender Equity

In its mission to promote scientific excellence and broaden the pool of applied researchers, the center plans to roll out the Evidence Accelerator cohort in its inaugural year. This scholars' program, designed specifically for global professionals working in applied gender-equity topics, will provide rigorous coursework and mentorship.

The initiative intends to cultivate the next generation of leaders in the field, equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and drive to further the cause of gender equity.

Aligning with Johns Hopkins' Commitment to Gender Equity

The establishment of the Center for Global Women's Health and Gender Equity is in line with Johns Hopkins' continued commitment to promoting gender equity and advancing global women's health research. It seeks to innovate and empower for a future where all women and girls are given the opportunity to thrive, unfettered by discrimination, violence, or social and economic barriers.