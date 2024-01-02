Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

Johns Hopkins University graduate and former NCAA All-American swimmer, Renee Liu, has earned one of the world’s most coveted academic honors — a Schwarzman Scholarship. This prestigious award will propel Liu into a fully funded, one-year master’s program in global affairs at Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Liu’s selection was no small feat, having been chosen from a pool of over 4,000 global applicants.

An Early Accomplisher

Liu, who astoundingly graduated a year early with a degree in biomedical engineering, has already made significant strides in her career. She is presently a senior research assistant in ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, where she contributes to groundbreaking research on the genetics of various ocular diseases.

A Vision for Global Health

Her journey to becoming a Schwarzman Scholar was greatly influenced by her work experience in India. There, she co-developed the PocDoc app, a tool designed to facilitate vision testing in underserved areas. This endeavor ignited a keen interest in global health in Liu, ultimately steering her towards the Schwarzman Scholarship.

A Bridge Between Cultures

Far from being a newcomer to fostering international relations, Liu, during her high school years, founded a Chinese culture club in a predominantly white city to promote cultural understanding. Today, she envisions using the Schwarzman Scholarship as a springboard to deepen her comprehension of China’s healthcare system and enhance U.S.-China medical collaborations.

Praise for a Rising Star

Liu’s former professor at Johns Hopkins, Dave Shade, lauded her selection, underscoring her exceptional performance both as a student and teaching assistant. The article ends with an encouragement to students interested in competitive fellowships, urging them to seek guidance from the Johns Hopkins National Fellowships Program.