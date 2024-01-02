en English
China

Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship

Johns Hopkins University graduate and former NCAA All-American swimmer, Renee Liu, has earned one of the world’s most coveted academic honors — a Schwarzman Scholarship. This prestigious award will propel Liu into a fully funded, one-year master’s program in global affairs at Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Liu’s selection was no small feat, having been chosen from a pool of over 4,000 global applicants.

An Early Accomplisher

Liu, who astoundingly graduated a year early with a degree in biomedical engineering, has already made significant strides in her career. She is presently a senior research assistant in ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, where she contributes to groundbreaking research on the genetics of various ocular diseases.

A Vision for Global Health

Her journey to becoming a Schwarzman Scholar was greatly influenced by her work experience in India. There, she co-developed the PocDoc app, a tool designed to facilitate vision testing in underserved areas. This endeavor ignited a keen interest in global health in Liu, ultimately steering her towards the Schwarzman Scholarship.

A Bridge Between Cultures

Far from being a newcomer to fostering international relations, Liu, during her high school years, founded a Chinese culture club in a predominantly white city to promote cultural understanding. Today, she envisions using the Schwarzman Scholarship as a springboard to deepen her comprehension of China’s healthcare system and enhance U.S.-China medical collaborations.

Praise for a Rising Star

Liu’s former professor at Johns Hopkins, Dave Shade, lauded her selection, underscoring her exceptional performance both as a student and teaching assistant. The article ends with an encouragement to students interested in competitive fellowships, urging them to seek guidance from the Johns Hopkins National Fellowships Program.

China Education Health
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

