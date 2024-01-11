Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label

Johns Hopkins Medicine's Chief Diversity Officer, Sherita Hill Golden, is currently under a barrage of criticism following her controversial letter sent out as part of the institution's 'monthly diversity digest'. The letter, which labeled groups like white people, Christians, men, and English-speakers as 'privileged', instigated a considerable backlash including high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.

Outrage Spurred by 'Privileged' List

In her contentious letter, Dr. Golden stated that 'privilege' is often invisible to those who possess it. She listed several groups, including males, whites, Christians, mid-aged, able-bodied, middle and owning class, and English-speaking people as privileged. According to her, these privileges are unearned and granted regardless of intent. The definition of 'privilege' drawn by Dr. Golden was met with fierce criticism for being exclusionary and hurtful, leading to a widespread outcry for her resignation.

Public Figures Join the Fray

The letter, shared on Twitter by a user named End Wokeness, was quick to catch fire on social media platforms. Public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr., joined the fray, criticizing Dr. Golden's perspective. The viral spread of the post and the ensuing criticism from diverse quarters led to an apology from Dr. Golden. She retracted the definition of 'privilege' she shared and expressed regret for the language used, acknowledging it as overly simplistic and poorly worded.

Johns Hopkins Responds to Controversy

Johns Hopkins Medicine also responded to the incident, releasing a statement that acknowledged the error. The institution asserted that the language used in the newsletter contradicted its values. However, this incident has led to some conservative activists condemning the institution and the broader Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) movement. The backlash comes after a previous controversy where Johns Hopkins University renamed one of its programs due to historical connections to slavery.