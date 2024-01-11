en English
Health

Johns Hopkins’ Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for ‘Privileged’ Label

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST
Johns Hopkins’ Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for ‘Privileged’ Label

Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Chief Diversity Officer, Sherita Hill Golden, is currently under a barrage of criticism following her controversial letter sent out as part of the institution’s ‘monthly diversity digest’. The letter, which labeled groups like white people, Christians, men, and English-speakers as ‘privileged’, instigated a considerable backlash including high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.

Outrage Spurred by ‘Privileged’ List

In her contentious letter, Dr. Golden stated that ‘privilege’ is often invisible to those who possess it. She listed several groups, including males, whites, Christians, mid-aged, able-bodied, middle and owning class, and English-speaking people as privileged. According to her, these privileges are unearned and granted regardless of intent. The definition of ‘privilege’ drawn by Dr. Golden was met with fierce criticism for being exclusionary and hurtful, leading to a widespread outcry for her resignation.

Public Figures Join the Fray

The letter, shared on Twitter by a user named End Wokeness, was quick to catch fire on social media platforms. Public figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr., joined the fray, criticizing Dr. Golden’s perspective. The viral spread of the post and the ensuing criticism from diverse quarters led to an apology from Dr. Golden. She retracted the definition of ‘privilege’ she shared and expressed regret for the language used, acknowledging it as overly simplistic and poorly worded.

Johns Hopkins Responds to Controversy

Johns Hopkins Medicine also responded to the incident, releasing a statement that acknowledged the error. The institution asserted that the language used in the newsletter contradicted its values. However, this incident has led to some conservative activists condemning the institution and the broader Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) movement. The backlash comes after a previous controversy where Johns Hopkins University renamed one of its programs due to historical connections to slavery.

Health Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

