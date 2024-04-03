JOHESU Demands Salary Adjustment, Threatens Strike: Tinubu's Intervention Awaited

Health workers under the Joint Health Workers Unions (JOHESU) have issued a firm demand to the Nigerian government for an upward adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), signaling a possible resumption of their previously suspended strike. This action underscores the ongoing discontent among health sector employees over their remuneration, amid broader discussions on the national minimum wage. President Bola Tinubu, having intervened last year to halt the strike, is now faced with the challenge of addressing the union's unresolved grievances.

Advertisment

Mounting Pressure and Stalled Negotiations

Since suspending their strike in June 2023, JOHESU members have seen little progress in negotiations with the government. The Presidential Committee on Salaries, despite being constituted with representatives from the Ministries of Finance, Labour, and the Director General of the Budget Office, has yet to provide a satisfactory response to the union's demands. According to JOHESU's National Secretary, Martins Egbanubi, the lack of feedback has left members restless and increasingly impatient, especially as discussions around the national minimum wage advance without a parallel conversation on their salary structure.

The Potential for Industrial Action

Advertisment

The union's patience is wearing thin, with former National President Dr. Obinna Ogbonna highlighting the expectation among members for decisive action from their new leadership. The delay in implementing the adjusted CONHESS has not only caused distress among health workers but also raised concerns about the potential for an industrial crisis in the health sector. With the Presidential Committee on Salaries having the necessary calculations for the salary adjustment, the onus is on the government to expedite the process and prevent a strike that could disrupt healthcare services nationwide.

Looking Forward

As the possibility of a strike looms, the government's response to JOHESU's demands will be a critical test of President Tinubu's administration's commitment to resolving labor disputes and ensuring the stability of the health sector. The union has made it clear that they are willing to give the government more time to address their grievances, but not indefinitely. The coming days or weeks will be crucial in determining whether a mutually satisfactory agreement can be reached, thereby averting a strike and ensuring the continued provision of essential health services to the Nigerian populace.