Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint’s Outstanding Employee of the Month

In an inspiring show of dedication and professionalism, McLaren Flint has awarded the Outstanding Employee of the Month for December to Joenathan Mays. As a nurse assistant working on the 10 South floor, Mays has shown an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care.

Mays’ Exemplary Service

Mays received a special gift basket on December 20, a token of the hospital’s appreciation for his tireless efforts. His colleagues have spoken highly of his work, particularly highlighting his initiatives to ensure patients’ mobility. He actively collaborates with therapy staff to improve patient strength, a testament to his holistic approach to patient care.

Gratitude and Fulfillment

Upon learning of his nomination, Mays expressed gratitude and emphasized the positive attitude he brings to his work. He finds immense fulfillment in caring for patients and providing assistance to their families, further underscoring his commitment to the well-being of those under his care.

Selection Based on Core Values

Nominees for the coveted award are chosen by McLaren Flint’s managers, directors, and executive leadership. The selection process is deeply rooted in the hospital’s mission and core values. These criteria include contribution to culture and values, teamwork, exceptional effort, outstanding patient service, performance excellence, and dedication to the job. In light of these stringent standards, Mays’ recognition is a strong affirmation of his exceptional service in the field of healthcare.