Joanna Krupa and Ewa Chodakowska Team Up for TVN's 'Razem odNowa'

TVN’s new show, 'Razem odNowa', features an unexpected duo: model Joanna Krupa and fitness trainer Ewa Chodakowska. Despite not being close friends, their professional camaraderie has emerged as the show's backbone, where they assist couples in rekindling their relationships.

A Fresh Approach to Relationship Healing

'Razem odNowa' provides a unique platform where couples in distress seek respite from their emotional turmoil. The show’s format introduces a comprehensive transformation process that couples undergo. This includes meetings with a psychologist, intense fitness training under Chodakowska's guidance, and heartfelt conversations with Krupa. To top it off, beauty advice is also provided, adding an element of rejuvenation to the entire process.

Tapping into Their Strengths

While Chodakowska brings an energetic and motivational approach to the couples' fitness challenges, Krupa engages them in empathetic dialogues, fostering reflection on their romantic bonds. The dynamic synergy between the two hosts – stemming from their diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise – adds a fresh perspective to the healing process.

Respecting Professional Boundaries

Despite their limited personal interactions, Krupa and Chodakowska have a history of professional collaboration. Krupa acknowledges this reality while also highlighting the shared qualities they possess – ambition, hard work, and dedication. These traits, she believes, contribute to their success and drive in their respective fields and are instrumental in the making of 'Razem odNowa.'

In the end, the show culminates in an emotional final ceremony where the couples reunite in their wedding attire and reflect on their journey of mending their relationships. It's a testament to the transformative power of 'Razem odNowa' and the concerted efforts of Krupa and Chodakowska.