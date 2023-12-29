JN.1 COVID Variant Dominates US, Shows New Symptoms, CDC Advises Continued Caution

The JN.1 variant of COVID-19 has rapidly gained dominance in the United States, accounting for 44.2% of new infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This variant has also been noted in rising numbers in countries such as the UK, China, and India, marking its global presence.

The Symptoms: Old and New

While the symptoms associated with the JN.1 variant largely align with previous strains, there have been reports of new symptoms such as trouble sleeping and anxiety. The common symptoms of muscle aches, fatigue, headache, cough, and runny nose continue to manifest. Interestingly, the loss of taste and smell, once considered a distinct symptom of COVID-19, is now reported by only 2 to 3 percent of infected individuals in the UK.

Transmissibility and Immune Evasion

The swift rise of JN.1 suggests its increased transmissibility or its ability to evade immune systems. However, it is important to note that this does not necessarily indicate a greater public health risk. Health authorities, including the CDC, are yet to confirm whether the JN.1 variant produces different symptoms from other variants. They emphasize that symptom severity usually depends more on individual immunity and overall health than the specific variant causing the infection.

Treatment Efficacy and Health Advisory

Despite the rise of JN.1, current vaccines, tests, and treatments remain effective. This variant does not affect the CDC’s existing health recommendations, which include vaccination, isolation for at least five days upon testing positive, and strict adherence to health guidelines. The rise in JN.1 cases could contribute to a significant burden of infections and the subsequent risk of long COVID, even if it does not result in a surge in hospitalizations.