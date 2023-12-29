en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

JN.1 COVID Variant Dominates US, Shows New Symptoms, CDC Advises Continued Caution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm EST
JN.1 COVID Variant Dominates US, Shows New Symptoms, CDC Advises Continued Caution

The JN.1 variant of COVID-19 has rapidly gained dominance in the United States, accounting for 44.2% of new infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This variant has also been noted in rising numbers in countries such as the UK, China, and India, marking its global presence.

The Symptoms: Old and New

While the symptoms associated with the JN.1 variant largely align with previous strains, there have been reports of new symptoms such as trouble sleeping and anxiety. The common symptoms of muscle aches, fatigue, headache, cough, and runny nose continue to manifest. Interestingly, the loss of taste and smell, once considered a distinct symptom of COVID-19, is now reported by only 2 to 3 percent of infected individuals in the UK.

Transmissibility and Immune Evasion

The swift rise of JN.1 suggests its increased transmissibility or its ability to evade immune systems. However, it is important to note that this does not necessarily indicate a greater public health risk. Health authorities, including the CDC, are yet to confirm whether the JN.1 variant produces different symptoms from other variants. They emphasize that symptom severity usually depends more on individual immunity and overall health than the specific variant causing the infection.

Treatment Efficacy and Health Advisory

Despite the rise of JN.1, current vaccines, tests, and treatments remain effective. This variant does not affect the CDC’s existing health recommendations, which include vaccination, isolation for at least five days upon testing positive, and strict adherence to health guidelines. The rise in JN.1 cases could contribute to a significant burden of infections and the subsequent risk of long COVID, even if it does not result in a surge in hospitalizations.

0
Health United Kingdom United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
@Health · 7 mins
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
heart comment 0
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
2 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
3 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
4 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
4 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
5 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
5 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
6 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
7 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
5 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app