en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

JN.1 COVID Variant: Dominant in the US, Changing Symptoms, and Continued Efficacy of Current Countermeasures

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:42 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
JN.1 COVID Variant: Dominant in the US, Changing Symptoms, and Continued Efficacy of Current Countermeasures

The JN.1 COVID variant, a recent addition to the SARS-CoV-2 family, has swiftly taken over as the predominant strain in the United States, accounting for 44.2% of new infections. With its roots traced back to the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.86, JN.1 is also witnessing a surge in other countries, including the United Kingdom, China, and India.

Emerging Symptoms and Public Health Impact

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the symptoms associated with JN.1 largely align with those of previous variants, such as a runny nose and a cough. Nevertheless, new symptoms such as trouble sleeping and anxiety have been reported, adding a new dimension to the clinical presentation of the virus. In a notable departure from earlier strains, only a small percentage of JN.1 patients in the UK have reported the once hallmark symptoms of loss of taste and smell.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping: Navigating a Complex Foreign Policy Landscape)

Despite the rapid spread of JN.1, there is no current evidence suggesting that it poses a greater public health risk than other variants. The CDC maintains that it is either more transmissible or has a better ability to evade the immune system, but doesn’t necessarily lead to an increased risk of severe disease.

Response of Existing Countermeasures

Existing COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments are believed to remain effective against JN.1. As the variant is a descendant of Omicron, a strain to which most people have either been vaccinated against or infected with, a level of immunity is expected.

Nevertheless, the rise in JN.1 cases could contribute to a significant burden of infections and the subsequent risk of long COVID, even if it does not result in a surge in hospitalizations. The CDC continues to recommend standard COVID-19 precautions, including a minimum of five days of isolation following a positive test result.

(Read Also: China Upholds Peace in Red Sea: A Commitment to Global Trade Security)

Monitoring and Future Developments

The COVID-19 landscape continues to evolve with the emergence of new variants like JN.1. As such, all information shared about the virus is subject to change as new data emerges. The World Health Organization (WHO), alongside the CDC, continues to monitor the global situation and adjust guidelines accordingly. It is crucial to remember that the advice provided should not replace professional medical advice. As the battle against COVID-19 continues, maintaining good hand hygiene, wearing masks, and following other recommended precautions remain the best defenses.

Read More

0
China Health United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2023: A Year of Triumphs and Setbacks in the Global Financial Market ...
@Business · 2 hours
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Setbacks in the Global Financial Market ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving
Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year’s Defining Moments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year's Defining Moments
Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023
Xi Jinping’s 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
1 min
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
3 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
4 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
4 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
5 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
5 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
6 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
6 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
5 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app