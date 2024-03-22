Jimmy Carter: Record as Oldest Living U.S. President and a Legacy of Service

On March 22, 2019, former President Jimmy Carter etched his name into the annals of history by becoming the oldest living president in U.S. history at 94 years and 172 days, surpassing George H.W. Bush's record. Residing in Plains, Georgia, Carter's post-presidential years have been marked by humanitarian efforts and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place alongside his wife, Rosalynn Carter.

Life Beyond the Presidency

After leaving the Oval Office in 1981, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dedicated themselves to global humanitarian work, notably through their involvement with Habitat for Humanity and the founding of The Carter Center. Despite health challenges in recent years, including cancer treatment and surgery, Carter's resolve to contribute positively to society remained unshaken. The Carter Center's initiatives across the world have aimed to alleviate human suffering, driven by the couple's lifelong commitment to health and philanthropy.

A Personal Approach to Longevity

The secret behind Carter's remarkable longevity, as shared by Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo, includes regular walks and a lifelong adherence to a healthy diet. This disciplined lifestyle, coupled with their humanitarian work, has kept both Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter active and engaged with the world. Their decisions to enter hospice care, announced publicly in February 2023, underscored their openness and service-minded approach to life's final stages, setting an impactful precedent on public discussions about end-of-life care.

The Legacy of a Lifetime

As Jimmy Carter approaches his 100th birthday, his legacy extends far beyond his presidential tenure. His and Rosalynn's choices regarding hospice care have sparked important conversations about the dignity of aging and the value of end-of-life care. The Carter's lifelong dedication to service, both in and out of the White House, continues to inspire and influence discussions on healthcare, humanitarian work, and how one's legacy is shaped by a lifetime of service. As the world watches this remarkable journey, Jimmy Carter's impact remains a beacon of hope and resilience.